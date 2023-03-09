Taraba Labour Party Endorses PDP Governorship Candidate

The Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria (CBBN), the umbrella body of all support groups for Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi, in Taraba State has endorsed the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Col. Kefas Agbu as their candidate for the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Leader of the group and governorship candidate of the party Philip Munlip, disclosed this in Jalingo at a press conference, insisting that the decision was a product of extensive consultation.

Munlip said that the coalition has based it’s decision on the ideology of the Obidient movement and the CBBN, which is focused on ensuring a paradigm shift in governance.

“The CBBN (Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria) is an umbrella organization comprising the IBBN, the NTN and the CPOs under the leadership of Prophet Isa El-Buba and the Taraba State Chapter is led by Evangelist Philip Munlip with other leaders (drawn from the IBBN, the TASCOMO, NTN and the Coalition of Peter Obi Support Groups) with Mr Musa Danjuma Moses as the Secretary.

“The Taraba state leadership of the CBBN after critically examining the gubernatorial candidates and looked at their antecedents and capacity for the forthcoming Governorship election, has decided to support the candidacy of Lt. Col Agbu Kefas Rtd, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“This decision was taken with due consultation with all our chapters drawing from the 16 LGAs. In a bid to bridge all identified gaps, our relevant stakeholders in the various communities/wards in Taraba state in order to assure a victorious outcome in the gubernatorial elections.

“Drawing from the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections where we garnered 146,315 votes for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, though robbed by INEC. We assured that our votes will make a lots of difference for Col. Kefas Agbu ”

“This is evident in this press briefing event as representatives of each of the 168 wards are gathered here for the endorsement and are ready to work hard for it. We are to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the campaigns leading to landslide victory at the elections billed for March 11, 2023.

“It is our firm assurance that working together as a team, the CBBN will increase the chances of the PDP candidate to win the Governorship Election come 11 March 2023. Let me, reiterate, that it is our belief, that the PDP offered the most credible and qualified candidate for this election in the person of Lt Col Agbu Kefas PhD. With him, we believe that Taraba State will be back on track in delivering good governance and justice for all Tarabans as we hope for a robust economy of the state under his leadership as governor of the State” he said.

Elsewhere, the director of media and publicity of the party Kefas Sule, who was a governorship candidate in Taraba state at the 2019 governorship polls alongside 17 others endorsed the candidature of the PDP governorship flag bearer in the state.

” As we prepare to elect a new Governor and legislators in a matter of days to come, we need not just any politician but those with the best interest of the state at heart in addition to the necessary experience ”

”We need as the Governor, somebody that stir the ship of the state from the usual failed expectations and disappointment that have been our bane ”

”It is on this note that we are here to announce that after careful scrutiny of all the governorship candidates of the 2023 election in Taraba, we have found that the most suitable man for the job is Lieutenant colonel AGBU Kefas Rtd ”

”We found that his military background alongside his experiment as the JTF Commander in the south south will come in handy in tackling the numerous security challenges we have been facing as a state,” he added.