Gov Poll: Four Injured As Suspected Thugs Attack LP Campaign Convoy In Kaduna  

The campaign convoy of the Labour Party governorship candidate in Kaduna state, Honourable Jonathan Asake has been attacked by hoodlums suspected to be political thugs at Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

According to the spokesman of the Labour Party Candidate, James Swam, the incident happened when the campaign convoy was passing through Gidan Waya during Friday Muslim prayers on its way to Godogodo and other towns as the campaign team toured the local government.

He explained that after the first three vehicles in the convoy made their way through the old tyres used to demarcate the road, thugs started throwing stones, big sticks and other harmful objects at the long convoy, before the timely intervention of the security personnel attached to the candidate to forestall a crisis.

He however said that four people including two boys and two girls were injured during the attack.