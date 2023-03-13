Goods Worth Millions Destroyed As Fire Guts Kano Market

Fire has gutted a popular commodity market, Singer Market, in Kano State.

Singer is located along Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Kano and is the largest foodstuff market in the state.

Although the immediate cause of the outbreak is still sketchy as of the time of this report, the fire began in the early hours of Monday, razing several shops in the market.

Many shops and goods worth millions of naira were lost to the fire.

It was gathered that the fire could not be controlled until around 8 am, about seven hours after the incident started.

Firefighters alongside marketers were said to have brought the situation under control and prevented the fire from spreading to other places.

One of the traders who lost his wares to the incident said the fire spread to three more plazas housing over 100 shops stored with goods worth millions of naira.

This is the third fire outbreak within two months in major markets in the state.