DSS Arraigns Four Suspected Terrorists In Ogun

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday arraigned four suspected terrorists before a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in the Isabo area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The suspects – Aliu Abubabar, Abubabar Usman, Abubabar Amadu, Adamu Aliu – were arrested on December 9, 2022 for terrorism and kidnapping within the jurisdiction of the court.

They were later arraigned before the court for terrorism and kidnapping charges via a suit marked MISC/15/2023 between the State VS Aliu Abubabar and three others.

The Prosecution Counsel, Emmanuel Zamba told the court that the DSS had filed a motion exparte dated March 15 in respect of the suit.

Zamba said the motion with a five-paragraph affidavit, sought for an order of the court to remand the suspects at the prison custody in the state.

The prosecution counsel said the offences allegedly committed were contrary to sections 2 and 3 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“We are praying for an order of this honourable court to detain the defendants in the custody of the Nigeria correctional service for 30 days pending the determination of the suit.

“The defendants are suspected to have committed an act of terrorism within the jurisdiction of this honourable court on 9 December, 2022…,” he said.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate M O Osinbajo granted the order as prayed by the prosecution counsel.

She, however, adjourned the case till April 17 for further reports from the DSS.