PHOTOS: INEC Begins Distribution Of Electoral Materials For Gov, State Assembly Polls

This comes three days after the commission assured Nigerians on Sunday of the completion of BVAS reconfiguration by Tuesday (yesterday).

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated March 15, 2023
Twitter
INEC begins distribution of election materials for the governorship and state assembly elections in Kano State on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Credit: Sadiq Ilyas

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of electoral materials for this Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.

This comes three days after the electoral commission assured Nigerians on Sunday that reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) would be completed by Tuesday (yesterday) in preparation for the polls.

READ ALSO: INEC Denies Appointing Ex-Lagos Commissioner As Head Of ICT  

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, also noted that the results of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections from over 170,000 polling units had been uploaded on its Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

Here are scenes from the distribution of electoral materials.

The distribution of sensitive materials at the CBN Bauchi Branch witnessed by INEC officials, party agents, security personnel, and observers. Photos: Hajara Aliyu

 

 

 

 

 

 

INEC begins distribution of election materials for the governorship and state assembly elections in Kano State on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Photos: Sadiq Ilyas

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution of sensitive materials to the 20 Local Government Areas of the state ahead of the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Marina on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Photos: Dare Idowu

 

More Stories