INEC Denies Appointing Ex-Lagos Commissioner As Head Of ICT  

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied appointing a former Commissioner in Lagos State, Femi Odubiyi, as the head of its Information and Communications Technology Department.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, debunked claims made by former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Bode George that the electoral body appointed Odubiyi to its payroll.

READ ALSO: Why Our ICT Director Was Redeployed Before 2023 Elections – INEC

Okoye said the claim by the PDP chieftain is false, adding that INEC staff were non-partisan and have not occupied any political position in the past.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth,” Okoye said. “To set the record straight, the name ‘Femi Odubiyi’ does not even exist within our ICT Department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja or any state office of the Commission.”

According to Okoye, ICT staff members were career officers of the Commission, adding “none has held any political appointment in any state of the Federation.”