INEC Denies Appointing Ex-Lagos Commissioner As Head Of ICT  

The commission debunked claims made by former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Bode George that the electoral body appointed Odubiyi to its payroll.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated March 15, 2023
In this file photo, an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official uses a Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to check the details of a voter at a polling station in Maiduguri on February 25, 2023, during Nigeria’s presidential and general election. (Photo by Audu MARTE / AFP)

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied appointing a former Commissioner in Lagos State, Femi Odubiyi, as the head of its Information and Communications Technology Department.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, debunked claims made by former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Bode George that the electoral body appointed Odubiyi to its payroll.

Okoye said the claim by the PDP chieftain is false, adding that INEC staff were non-partisan and have not occupied any political position in the past.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth,” Okoye said. “To set the record straight, the name ‘Femi Odubiyi’ does not even exist within our ICT Department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja or any state office of the Commission.”

According to Okoye, ICT staff members were career officers of the Commission, adding “none has held any political appointment in any state of the Federation.”

