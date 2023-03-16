I’ll Create Ranger For Fulani Herdsmen — Niger APC Gov Candidate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, has promised to create the “Niger Ranger” to protect forests in the state.

Bago, who made this promise as part of his plans in forestalling increasing insecurity in the state, said the ranger will be handed over to the Fulani herdsmen who would be equipped and trained for the purpose of protecting the forests.

“We are talking to the Fulani; most of the security issues we are talking about are around the Fulani people, their cattle are being rustled/

“We want to create a Niger Ranger, a ranger to protect our forests and leave it in the hands of these Fulani, equip them and give them necessary training,” Bago said on Channels Televisions Politics Today on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Amaechi, Cole Worked Against Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Wike Alleges

The APC flag bearer in Niger said he is contesting to be the governor of Niger State to open up the state.

He said the state agrarian potential would be explored to feed the state, Nigeria and the world.