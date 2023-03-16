Thugs Attack LP Supporters In Surulere, Lagos

Hoodlums attacked some supporters of the Labour Party (LP) in the Surulere area of Lagos on Thursday, injuring some members of the party.

According to an eyewitness, Titi Oworu, who incidentally is the mother of an LP House of Assembly candidate in Surulere, Olumide Oworu, LP supporters were attacked in front of the Bode Thomas Police Station where they had run to for safety.

READ ALSO: Amaechi, Cole Worked Against Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Wike Alleges

One of the victims who identified himself as Samuel lamented how he was hurriedly discharged from the Randle Hospital where he was taken to for care.

They asked that an investigation be launched into the attack and that culprits be brought to book.