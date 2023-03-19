APC’s AbdulRazaq Reelected Kwara Governor

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has been reelected for another four-year term.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate polled 273,424 to defeat his closest opponents — Abdullah Yahman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 155,490 and Hakeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who got 18,922 votes.

Governorship elections were held in 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states on Saturday. The governorship and state assembly elections were held a week later than initially scheduled after a court case forced INEC to move them forward.

Eight of the 36 states — Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun, and Ondo — have governorship elections “off-season” due to litigations and court judgements.

In alphabetical order, the 28 states where governorship elections were on March 18 are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.

Of the 28 states, 11 serving governors including AbdulRazaq sought reelection while 17 outgoing governors are in the final weeks of their constitutional two-term limits of eight years, having been sworn in on May 29, 2015.