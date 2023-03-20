PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori Defeats Omo-Agege, Wins Delta Governorship Election

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Rt Honorable Sheriff Oborevwori has been declared winner of the March 18th Governorship election in Delta State

Declaring the result at INEC Collation Center in Asaba, the INEC State Returning Officer Prof Georgewill Owunari, Vice Chancellor Rivers State University said Sheriff Oborevwori polled 360234 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress APC Candidate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who scored 240229.

while the Labour Party candidate, Kennedy Pela came a distant third with 48047

Oborevwori clinged 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas of the state leaving the APC with four local government Areas