Umahi’s Ally And Ebonyi Speaker, Nwifuru Declared Gov-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Nwifuru as the winner of the March 18 poll in Ebonyi State.

Nwifuru polled 199,131 to defeat Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 80,191 and the Ben Odo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who got 52,189.

Nwifuru, who is the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, is an ally of the incumbent governor, Dave Umahi, who will end his eight-year two terms by May 29, 2023 and who won the February 25 election to Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly come June.