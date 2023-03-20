Wike Congratulates Makinde, Mohammed, Sanwo-Olu

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on their re-election.

Governor Wike in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said he is excited by their victories in the just concluded governorship election in their respective states.

“I’ am excited by the cheering news of the resounding re-election of governors Makinde, Mohammed and Sanwo-Olu. I am pleased to express to Your Excellencies the most sincere fraternal congratulations”.

READ ALSO: Governor Adeleke Congratulates Makinde On His Re-Election

He adds that “the re-election of governors Makinde and Mohammed through free, fair, and credible elections in their respective States, is indeed a triumph for Nigeria’s democracy”.

Governor Wike says he looks forward to the consolidation of the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the states and Rivers.

He urged the governors to use the election for their second tenure in office to continue to create a better life and prosperity for their people.