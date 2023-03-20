Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on their re-election.
Governor Wike in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said he is excited by their victories in the just concluded governorship election in their respective states.
“I’ am excited by the cheering news of the resounding re-election of governors Makinde, Mohammed and Sanwo-Olu. I am pleased to express to Your Excellencies the most sincere fraternal congratulations”.
READ ALSO: Governor Adeleke Congratulates Makinde On His Re-Election
He adds that “the re-election of governors Makinde and Mohammed through free, fair, and credible elections in their respective States, is indeed a triumph for Nigeria’s democracy”.
Governor Wike says he looks forward to the consolidation of the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the states and Rivers.
He urged the governors to use the election for their second tenure in office to continue to create a better life and prosperity for their people.
FULL TEXT
WIKE CONGRATULATES MAKINDE, MOHAMMED, SANWO-OLU
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has congratulated Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) on their re-election.
Governor Wike said the re-election of governors Makinde and Mohammed through free, fair, and credible elections in their respective States, is indeed a triumph for Nigeria’s democracy.
“I am excited by the cheering news of the resounding re-election of governors Makinde, Mohammed and Sanwo-Olu. I am pleased to express to Your Excellencies the most sincere fraternal congratulations.
“I look forward to us consolidating the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our States and peoples.”
Governor Wike urged the governors to use the election for their second tenure in office to continue to create a better life, and prosperity for all their peoples.
Kelvin Ebiri
Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers State governor.
March 20, 2023.