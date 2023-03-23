PDP Suspends Fayose, Anyim And Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose; ex-Senate President, Pius Anyim; Prof Dennis Ityavyar, and Aslam Aliyu for “anti-party activities”.

A statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday also listed Ibrahim Shema as part of the persons suspended.

The suspension takes effect today, Thursday, March 23, 2023, he added.

Fayose had repeatedly blamed the PDP leadership for the party’s loss in the presidential election, saying the party was never prepared for the exercise.

He also did not campaign for the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar – from northern Nigeria – on the basis that power should return to the southern part of the country.

Instead, the former governor worked for the election of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), maintaining he does not regret his action.

Fayose said he is not desperate for any appointment, adding that he will not “cringe because of a piece of meal” and will never move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aside from the suspended persons, the PDP said it has referred Governor Samuel Ortom to its disciplinary committee.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has after a very extensive review of the affairs of our Party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities,” the PDP scribe said.

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of our party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time,” the statement said.