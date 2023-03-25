EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Orders Payment Of N5m Damages To Assaulted Driver 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has directed the payment of N5m damages to a driver, Adedotun Clement, who was assaulted by officials of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency and the Nigeria Police Force during the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protests on October 20, 2021, at the Lekki Toll-Gate.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had earlier in March ordered the state government and the police to pay the sum of N5 million as compensation to the driver.

The court also condemned the torture of Clement by officials of the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force.

Clement was assaulted on October 20, 2021, while he was carrying a passenger from the Island to the Mainland part of the state when he encountered the protest at the Lekki Toll Gate which was disrupted by officials of Lagos State and the police.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa had held that the treatment meted on the applicant amounted to a violation of his right to dignity and awarded the sum of N5 million as damages.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, the governor said he has directed that the damages be paid.

“I recently became aware of the case involving Mr. Clement Adedotun and the judgement by the Federal High Court, and I understand the impact this legal battle has had on him,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

“After reviewing Mr. Clement’s case, I’ve directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the Court.

Although the State Government has appealed the ruling, I’ve interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good, and requested that the State’s Attorney General comply with the court’s ruling.”