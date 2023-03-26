FCT Police Arrest 48-Year-Old Man For Defilement Of 10 Years Old Child

Operatives of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested Mr Adekola Adeshina, a 48-years-old male, who was accused of sexually engaging a 10-year-old girl named Faith Solomon.

In a statement the Command said operatives attached to the Apo Divisional Police Headquarters at about 10:15am on the 22nd of February, 2023, received a complaint from one Rose Solomon who stays behind-Prince & Princess Estate.

The lady told the police that she was suspecting her neighbor was having carnal knowledge of her daughter.

Quickly, the operatives made an arrest and the suspect shortly after being interrogated, voluntarily elected in a written statement that he had defiled the girl severally.

READ ALSO: Businessman Arrested As NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine, Meth Going To Vietnam, Brazil, Italy

While The 10-year-old Faith Solomon is undergoing a medical examination, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar called on parents and guardians to exercise a greater level of attention to changes in behavioral pattern of their wards around individuals and ensure that measures are put in place to shield them against sexual crimes.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in Police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police equally enjoins members of the public to be vigilant and make prompt rendition of calls/complaints through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352