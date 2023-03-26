Abacha’s Chief Of Staff Diya Dies At 79

The former Chief of Staff under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Lt. General Oladipo Diya, is dead.

His death was announced in a statement by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning.

“On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; we announce the passing on to glory of our dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, Lt-General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni,” the statement read.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023. Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.”

Born on April 3, 1944 at Odogbolu in Ogun State, the former Chief of General Staff joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and fought during the Nigerian Civil War.

Diya was appointed Chief of General Staff in 1993 and Vice Chairman of the Provisional Ruling Council in 1994. He was second in command and the de facto vice president of Nigeria under Abacha from 1994 as the Chief of the General Staff.

He lost his wife, Folashade, in 2020.