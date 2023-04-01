Customs Seize 27 Containers In Rivers

Operatives of the Area 2 Command One of the Nigeria Customs Service in Rivers State have confiscated a total of 27 containers for a wide variety of violations and contraventions of the country’s laws and guidelines on imports.

The Area Comptroller, Baba Imam, disclosed this on Friday during a press conference at the Customs facility in Onne, Rivers.

Imam said 26 of the containers were seized while one was detained over infractions ranging from contraband goods, false declaration, lack of end user certificate requirement, and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) permit/licence, among others.

Speaking at his first media engagement since taking the reins in December 2022, the customs boss informed the public that the seizures were made over the last three months.

He also took journalists on a tour of the storage facility where the seized containers and their contents were on display. Some of the recovered items included vegetable oil and fireworks, as well as syringes and medication which were restricted from importation from Onne.

Channels Television reports that NAFDAC representative was on the ground to take possession of the seized items.

The controller assured Nigerians that the command under his administration would continue to work hard to make sure the country is safe and secure from illegal imports and illicit goods.