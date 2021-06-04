Customs Seize Contrabands Worth Over N100 Million In Katsina

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service have intercepted contrabands with a duty paid value worth N101,027,350 smuggled into the country through various illegal routes existing in Katsina State.

Out of the total seizures made on Thursday, 14 assorted vehicles with a duty paid value of N91,592,500 were detained alongside food and non-food items worth N9,434,850.

The items include 226 bags of 50kg each of foreign rice, 6 bags of 25kg each of foreign rice, 48 Jerry cans of 25 litres each of vegetable oil, 25 cartons of foreign tomato paste, 122 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 7 cartons of foreign couscous, 40 bags of tiger nuts, 33 bags of 50kg each of animal feeds, 8,775 litres of KEGS of Petroleum Motor Spirit and 31 cartons of condensed milk.

The Acting Comptroller in charge of the Katsina Customs Area Command, DC Dalha Wada Chedi in a press conference held at the command headquarters, Katsina restated commitment to continue to facilitate trade, enhance ease of doing legal businesses and generate more revenue for the country.

Chedi while soliciting more partnerships and collaboration from the general public to understand the job and responsibilities of the Nigeria Customs Service, encouraged them to come forward and take advantage of the numerous opportunities and accept the modern way of importing goods and services.

He said the command will not relent in the pursuit of its mandate by suppressing smuggling activities to the barest minimum.

“Just today we have concluded a sensitisation programme at Kongolam, Mai Adu’a, Zango, and Birnin Kuka border axis,” he added

“The sensitization programme was between the Customs and the general public is very essential which brings about bridging the gap, misconceptions, and misunderstandings created against the Customs.

“During the programme we assured our determination to assist them to become a licensed Customs Agents that can able to clear your goods anywhere in the country. Our aim is to help them improve their business.”