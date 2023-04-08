Benue Killings: Attackers Must Be Found And Dealt With, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the “extreme violence” and killings of scores of people in Benue State within one week.

The President, in a statement by one of his spokespersons, Garba Shehu, condemned the “use of terrorism as a tool in inter-communal conflicts”, directing that the attackers “be found and dealt with” swiftly under the law.

He directed the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

The President also conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attacks

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” the President was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, no fewer than 46, including the thirty-three-year-old son of Otukpo Local Government Area Chairman Bako Eje, were killed by suspected herdsmen who invaded Umogidi village of Entekpa-Adoka district in local government in Benue State.

The killing comes barely 24 hours after the same village, an Idoma-speaking community suffered an attack by suspected herdsmen with three persons killed.

Also, suspected herdsmen on Friday attacked Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camps at Agan in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue with many killed.