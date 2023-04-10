Buhari’s Eight-Month Sickness Was A Setback, Says Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-month sickness in 2017 was a setback to the current administration, Mr Femi Adesina has said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity stated this on Monday during Channels Television’s Politics Today while highlighting the accomplishments and legacy of the Buhari government.

In 2017, the President was flown to the United Kingdom for treatment where he was for a cumulative period of eight months.

READ ALSO: We Can Only Fight On As United Nigerians, Says Obi

Asked on Monday whether the sickness was a setback, Adesina said, “It should be because when he fell sick in January 2017, he came back in March (and) went again in April and didn’t come back till August 19.”

“About all, eight months. That sickness took eight months of his time in the office. Of course, nobody would like that. But what we are glad about is that he came whole, sound and better than he went.”

During the interview, the presidential spokesman also faulted the criticism of his principal by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah.

“Those things don’t do credit to Father Kukah’s intellectual posture. He is somebody that we had always admired for his intellectual bent but his opinions have been coloured by politics.

“He talked about selling the presidential fleet. Was that ever promised? In 2015, there were promises made that even the candidate did not know about.”