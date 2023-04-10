We Can Only Fight On As United Nigerians, Says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday asked Nigerians to not give up amid the challenges facing the country.

Obi’s admonition followed the latest victories recorded by Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua and also Israel Adesanya.

READ ALSO: Two Bandits Killed As Police Repel Attack In Zamfara Community

In congratulating the duo, the ex-Anambra Governor said, “Both champions persevered in their efforts and bounced back to reclaim their crowns- that is the true Nigerian spirit”.

“It has been dark for so long, but Nigeria’s morning will surely come if we do not give up. And like our boxing champions, we shall lift our hands in victory,” he added.

“With all the challenges facing our nation on all fronts, we can only fight as one united people.”

Obi lost to Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the keenly contested February 25 presidential poll.

With all the challenges facing our nation on all fronts, we can only fight on as one united people. It has been dark for so long, but Nigeria’s morning will surely come, if we do not give up. And like our boxing champions, we shall lift our hands in victory. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 10, 2023 Advertisement

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes, almost two million votes more than his closest rival — former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 6,984,520 votes.

Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented finished the race with 6,101,533.

Both Obi and Atiku have called for the cancellation of the election and are challenging the poll’s outcome in court. Now all hope is on Nigeria’s judiciary to determine the case.