Ruthless Super Falcons Dispatch 2023 World Cup Co-Host New Zealand

Nigeria’s Super Falcons extended their winning streak to three following a 3-0 bashing of the 2023 World Cup co-host New Zealand on Tuesday.

Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls got the breakthrough from an unlikely source eleven minutes to half time. Skipper Onome Ebi headed home from an incisive Tony Payne cross at the Emir Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey to silence critics who faulted her continued stay in the team.

That was her first goal for the side since 2019 and her third for the country.

Nigeria headed into the second half with the lead and it took the record African champions just four minutes upon resumption to double the cushion.

Jennifer Echegini tapped in from the near post to hand Nigeria their second goal of the encounter.

The Super Falcons subsequently deepened their dominance in the game, and were deservedly rewarded for it.

Playing only in her second match after a lengthy international exile, Desire Oparanozie netted deep into stoppage time as Nigeria completed the annilation of the World Cup-bound team.

Tuesday’s win over the Ferns comes on the heels of a 2-1 victory over Haiti. The games are preparatory for the World Cup.

Nigeria are in Group B of the competition alongside Canada, co-host Australia and the Republic of Ireland.