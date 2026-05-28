How Nigerian Stars Conquered Europe With Silverware, Stunning Feats

As the curtain draws close on the 2025/2026 campaign across Europe and some parts of the world, Nigerian players were among those on the victorious sides, winning titles and achieving other personal feats.

From the Turkish Süper Lig to Scotland and Portugal, Nigerian stars dazzled, helping their teams scoop titles.

While some of them won leagues, others clinched cup titles, signalling their quality, class, and consistency across Europe.

Double Delight For Iheanacho

While Kelechi Iheanacho may no longer be in the English Premier League, the Nigerian forward enjoyed a productive campaign in the Scottish first division.

The former Manchester City star helped his side, Celtic, to a league and domestic double. He scored in the 3-1 defeat of Dunfermline by Celtic as they won the Scottish Cup, days after dramatically clinching the league title.

“God’s time is the best. Double trophy. Double blessing. Chukwu’Okike Dalu,” the Super Eagles forward wrote on his X handle.

Osimhen’s Turkish Title

In Turkey, Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray added another laurel to their trophy cabinet, winning the Süper Lig.

The Nigerian was instrumental in the club reaching the knockout round of the Champions League this year, and with another domestic title, Galatasaray have now directly qualified for next season’s campaign in Europe’s biggest club competition.

In a post on his Instagram page, Osimhen described the season as filled with “unforgettable moments”.

“What a journey this season has been full of sacrifices, pressure, smiles, pain, and unforgettable moments. Through it all, our incredible fans never stopped believing in us. Your love and support meant everything to us every step of the way.

“Wearing this badge and fighting for these colours is a huge honour that I will always cherish. I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, family, and everyone who stood with us throughout this journey.

“From my heart, thank you for making this season unforgettable. This victory and this trophy belong to all of us.”

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Onuachu’s Cup Glory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul onuachu (@paulebere)

Osimhen’s compatriot in Turkey, Paul Onuachu, was one of the outstanding stars of the season.

After finishing as the top scorer in the campaign, the Super Eagle scored as Trabzonspor defeated Konyaspor 2-1 to lift the Turkish Cup.

He rose to power the ball home in the 18th minute. Though Konyaspor levelled things up, the Nigerian scored from the penalty spot to ensure victory for his club.

Sanusi, Moffi Triumph in Portugal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaidu Sanusi (@zaidu_m3)

As Nigerians showed class in Turkey, some other Super Eagles stars such as defender Zaidu Sanusi and Terem Moffi (on loan from OG Nice) also dominated in Portugal.

They won the Taça de Portugal with FC Porto, marking an impressive outing. The Dragons, coached by Francesco Farioli, scooped the title with two matches to go.

That was the club’s 31st league title, cementing their status as one of the most successful teams in Portugal. It was the second title for Sanusi with the club and the first for Moffi following his loan stint.

A Belgian Champion

Meanwhile, Raphael Onyedika’s Club Brugge added another major honour to their trophy collection after winning the Belgian Pro League.

The Belgian giants achieved the feat with one game to spare in the championship playoffs, edging their closest rival, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, with one game remaining.

Onyedika played 30 league games, starting in 22 and scoring once during the season under review. He was also on hand as Brugge reached the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Ogbu Makes Mark With Prague

View this post on Instagram A post shared by igoh Ogbu (@igohogbu)

Defender Igoh Ogbu also joined the long list of Nigerian players who finished the season with laurels as Slavia Prague were crowned champions of the Czech Republic, winning the Liga crown in style.

They emerged as the league winners with four matches to spare following an emphatic 5-0 triumph over Sigma Olomouc.

It was the second trophy in three years for Slavia and the 25-year-old Nigerian after they clinched the Czech Cup in 2023.

Uzoho’s Maiden Cypriot Title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uzoho Francis , M.O.N (@uzoho30)

For goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, his club, Omonia Nicosia, were crowned champions of the 2025/26 Cypriot First Division.

It was the first time Uzoho had won the title with the club since arriving in Cyprus in 2021.

As a second-choice goalkeeper, the Nigerian played five league matches this season, keeping three clean sheets and conceding thrice.

Omonia will play in the next Champions League season but will start the competition from the second qualifying round.

Onyeka Conquers English Championship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OGOCHUKWU FRANK ONYEKA (M.O.N) (@_frankonyeka)

Although not new to English football, Frank Onyeka played a major role as Coventry returned to the Premier League following their Championship title.

On loan from Brentford, the midfielder has now won his first title in England and the fourth overall in his career.

The Sky Blues return to the English Premier League after a 25-year absence.

Ucheibe’s Treble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy Ucheibe (O.O.N ) (@u.christy4)

Like the men, Nigerian female players were also covered in glory during the outgoing season.

Starting in Portugal, Super Falcons’ star Christy Ucheibe won multiple titles with Benfica, including the Portuguese women’s league cup, Super Cup, and Taça de Portugal Feminina.

Outstanding Shukurat Oladipo

In Italy, defender Shukurat Oladipo also helped AS Roma claim the Serie A Femminile and was recognised as the league’s best defender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serie A Women (@seriea_women)

Rinsola Babajide Excels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omorinsola Babajide OON (@rinss98)

Her compatriot, Rinsola Babajide, was equally on the winning side, contributing two goals in nine league games for the Italian giants.

Babajide joined the club from Spanish outfit UD Tenerife.

A ‘Thing Of Joy’

In the meantime, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated the players for their accomplishments in Europe.

A statement on the NFF website quoted its president, Ibrahim Gusau, as saying the exploits are proof of Nigerian players’ quality, class, and consistency.

“The NFF is very happy with the achievements of these players in their various clubs and Leagues,” Gusau said.

“It is a thing of joy to see our players winning trophies here and there, as it presents assurance that they are in good form to deliver whenever any international match or tournament comes up.”

These victories do not just reflect the sheer consistency and quality of Nigerian players; they are expected to serve as launchpads for them and others to “pursue even greater glory” in the coming seasons.