‘Minimum Wage Adjustment To Be Paid Soon,’ FG Urges Aviation Workers To End Strike

The Federal Government on Monday urged the striking aviation workers to resume work, saying the requested adjustment of the minimum wage would be paid soon.

In a statement, the spokesman for the Ministry of Aviation, Oluseyi Odutayo, expressed the ministry’s displeasure at the industrial action embarked on by the workers, saying the ministry had made efforts to address their demands.

Odutayo described the strike as unnecessary, stressing that it would increase the hardship by Nigerians as well as lead to economic losses.

He asked the aggrieved workers to sheathe their swords, shelve their strike and contribute their quota to make the country’s aviation industry the hub of Africa.

“The Unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalized and about to be paid anytime soon. We have always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the Unions,” the statement read.

“The Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare. However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

“Let me reiterate that while we are appealing to the Unions to sheath the sword, the Management will view seriously any behaviour by any Union that is likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at our airports.”

Aviation workers commenced their two-day warning strike with a protest on Monday, a situation that inevitably left many air passengers stranded.

The unions involved include National Union of Air Transport Employee (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP).