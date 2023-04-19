Buhari Returns From Eight-Day Trip To Saudi Arabia

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abuja after his eight-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he also performed the Umrah (Lesser Hajj).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the presidential aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 5:08 pm.

Shehu explained that the President arrived after nearly seven hours for a four to five-hour Jeddah-Abuja flight due to the ongoing situation in Sudan warranting the avoidance of the country’s entire airspace by air traffic.

“The rerouted aircraft flew from Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia through Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, DRC, Central African Republic, Cameroon and eventually Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Upon his safe arrival in Abuja, the President was received at the airport by the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Deputy Inspector General of Police Danmallam Mohammed, representing the Inspector General of Police and the Director General, Department of State Services Yusuf Magaji Bichi.”

The president had successfully performed Umrah rituals, amid tight security, upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Makkah from Madinah on Thursday morning.

Buhari also visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

He visited some historic religious places in Madinah on Tuesday and Wednesday before he proceeded to Makkah for the Umrah.

Also while in Makkah, Mr Buhari hosted some traditional and religious leaders to Iftar dinner (breaking of fast).

Prayers were offered for peace in the country, the successful end of term of the President and for the success of the incoming administration.