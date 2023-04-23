Again, Building Under Construction Collapses In Lagos State

A two-storey building under construction has collapsed in Ladipo Oluwole Street, Apapa area of Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Government Sunday said that a three-floor building under construction that partially collapsed on Ladipo Oluwole Street, Apapa ignored the stop work and seal up orders of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA and continued construction behind the scene,” Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, said in Sunday statement.

“The collapse incident, which was flagged on the Physical Planning incident management platform on Sunday evening, triggered immediate preliminary enquiries that showed that officers of the States Building Control Agency had issued a number of contravention notices, stop work and seal up orders which the developer ignored and carried on construction without any recourse, whatsoever, to the authorities.”

There was no casualty reported in the incident, he added.

“Lagos State Government has immediately activated inquires into the collapse to unravel the minute details and guide appropriate actions,” the statement further read.

Sunday’s incident is coming about one week after a similar incident in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

One body was recovered from the incident with several others wounded.

Building collapse is common in some parts of Nigeria. Experts have blamed the development on many factors including poor building materials, unprofessionalism, and a host of others.