Fallen Tanker: ‘We Need To Safeguard Lives, Property,’ Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagos Residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged residents of the state to prioritise their safety.

The governor spoke in reaction to a viral video showing some residents scooping diesel from a 33-litre tanker that fell on the Liverpool Bridge in the Apapa area of the state.

READ ALSO: Two Dead In Lagos Tanker Explosion

The incident sparked panic as the petroleum product gushed out of the fallen tanker.

“We had to push our first responders to be able to cordon off the place. If anything had happened, it’s not what we’re talking about that we would have seen this morning.

“You see, people need to understand that it is a big city we’re dealing with, and emergencies and safety of life and property are still the paramount thing that we need to safeguard,” Sanwo-Olu said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The incident, which occurred on Monday, saw residents of the area scooping the inflammable contents without considering the associated risks.

Disclosing this in a statement via X, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) said traffic was diverted to the other side of the bridge for safety measures.

According to the statement, emergency officials, including operatives of the Lagos State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and LASTMA, were also on the ground to avert a tragedy.

“Their presence is to prevent fire outbreaks, evacuation of the truck, and free flow of traffic”, the statement added.

According to a video posted by LASTMA, Nigerians were seen gathering several jerrycans and buckets to gather as much diesel as possible.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There was also no incident of fire outbreak at the scene.

“The road on Liverpool bridge inward Apapa that was cordoned off has been reopened after the contents have been neutralised by men of Lagos State Fire Service,” it stated.

“LASTMA officials are doing the needful, and traffic is expected to move better while we await the arrival of a tow truck. Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and rescue team are on the ground doing the needful.

“Pending the time of the recovery, the Liverpool bridge has been cordoned off, and the counter-flow method of traffic control is in use. Vehicular movement along the corridor is very slow,” the agency stated earlier.