FG ‘Working Round The Clock’ To Evacuate Nigerians In Sudan, Says Onyeama

The Federal Government has assured of the safety and evacuation of Nigerians stranded in crisis-ridden Sudan, saying it is “working round the clock” to make that happen.

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama gave the assurance when he was featured on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“So, we have been working round the clock for the last two days to try and get the Nigerians out,” he said on the show, adding that the country’s embassy has been mandated to open a platform to register the nation’s citizens in Sudan.

His comment comes amidst a wave of criticisms and backlash against the government many accuse of being nonchalant in the evacuation of its citizens from the North African country.

But Onyeama says the situation is not as simple as being portrayed.

“Because the airport as you pointed out in your report is out of commission, the only viable way out is by road,” the minister added. “But of course, it is not totally safe so you are going to require the government to provide some security and a safe corridor out.”

The large number of Nigerians in Sudan, which he puts at 5, 500, makes the situation dicier.

He explained that out of the number, 80 percent of them are students, adding that some countries have only evacuated their diplomatic staff and not all of their citizens as speculated online.

But he assured that “we are doing everything we can to get the requisite approval from the Sudanese government”.

‘Stay Where You Are’

“Essentially, where we are at the moment is trying to get authorisation from the Sudanese government to undertake this long convoy journey and for them to provide some security.”

When asked to be specific about when the evacuation will begin, he said “we are hoping that in the next day or two we would have got the approval from the Sudanese government to start moving people out”.

Until then, Federal Government agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are working to provide relief to Nigerians stranded in the country whom he advised should “stay where you are” before the evacuation begins.