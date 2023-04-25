Fire Guts Bodija Plank Market In Ibadan

Fire has gutted the Bodija plank market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The immediate cause of the fire is still sketchy as of press time, but properties worth millions of naira may have been lost to the inferno.

A combined effort of fire service men from both the federal and state governments are on ground trying frantically to put out the fire.

There’s a heavy downpour at the moment but rescue efforts are on nevertheless to put out the fire.

The reason for the fire outbreak could not yet be ascertained but traders are assisting fire service men to minimize the damage.

More to follow…