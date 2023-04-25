Obaseki Mourns Veteran Journalist, Peter Enahoro

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed sadness over the passing of veteran journalist, Peter Enahoro.

The governor, in a statement on Tuesday, described the deceased as a national treasure, who secured his place in history in the feisty early years of Nigeria’s nationhood.

He said Enahoro, who hailed from Uromi, in Edo, made a lasting imprint on journalism practice in Nigeria and internationally.

“He was a cerebral journalist, who deployed his intellect in the service of the country, providing and nurturing the space for healthy debates on national policies that impact the lives of the people,” Obaseki stated.

“One can rightly say that his engagements were a labour of love for the development of Nigeria, and the vibrant press in the country today owes much of its credit to Pa Enahoro’s bold and courageous skill with the pen to hold those in power to account for their deeds.

“A thorough-bred Edo man, he spoke truth to power and espoused noble virtues of diligence, hard work and intellectual rigour.

The governor said the deceased will be remembered for his “charm and candour as well as his commitment to a society with a free, just and vibrant press, where everyone is free to express their opinion without let”.