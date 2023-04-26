Missing Enugu APGA Gov Aspirant Found Dead

A governorship aspirant during the just-concluded governorship election in Enugu State, Dons Udeh, who was declared missing days ago, has been found dead.

Udeh, who went missing since Saturday, was found lying lifeless at the 9th-mile area of Enugu.

He had aspired to be the number one citizen of the state under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to a family source, his vehicle and phone were recovered long before today but the police are yet to make any official statement on the incident.