Obi Accuses INEC Of Partiality For Asking Tribunal To Dismiss Petition Against Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of being partial.

The LP candidate was replying a preliminary objection filed by INEC at the Tribunal which appeared to be in support of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), now the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

In the case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Obi faulted the electoral body for standing by Tinubu.

He noted that both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal had in the past, cautioned INEC to place itself in a place of neutrality, remain fair and focused.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate also stated that it is not only an embarrassment but a repudiation of the duty of INEC, when it adorned the garb of a contestant in an election it conducted as an umpire to raise preliminary objection against an election petition.

Obi added that he expected the electoral body to maintain a neutral stand in all litigations where participants in elections are challenging the outcome of the elections and not indulge in filling objections to the petition.

He also described as misconceived INEC’s preliminary objection against the petition he lodged against the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the presidential election.