EFCC Arraigns Ondo State Speaker, Two Others For Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, arraigned the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Oleyelogun David Bamidele and two others before Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye of the Ondo State High Court for fraud.

The two others are Felemu Olusegun Gudubankole, Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Oyadeji Oludeji, Secretary to the House Committee on Tertiary Institutions.

They were arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC on a two count charge bordering on conspiracy and using their office to confer corrupt or unfair advantage on themselves.

Alleged Treasonable Felony: FG Brings Nine New Grounds Against Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Oleyelogun, Gudubankole and Kayode are alleged to have conspired amongst themselves to engage in corrupt practices by receiving and retaining the sum of N2,440,000.00 which was meant for a seminar which they never attended.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them, prompting the prosecution counsel , K.U.Udus to ask the court for a trial date and remand the defendants. However, counsel to the defendants, F.E. Emodamore urged the court to discountenance EFCC’s prayer and allow the defendants to continue on their administrative bail, claiming that one of the defendants had health challenge that requires medical attention.

Justice Adebusoye ruled that the defendants should continue on their administrative bail and adjourned the matter till May 18, 2023 for trial.