Ebonyi Airport Records First Flight Operation

History was made Thursday as the newly constructed Ebonyi International Airport in Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area (LGA) had its first flight operation.

The landing of the first two sets of flights served as a test operation to signal the commencement of full aviation activities at the airport.

The test flight is the culmination of several months of construction on the airport now to be known as the President Muhammudu Buhari International Airport.

As a demonstration of the readiness of the facility, two flights operated by Air Peace landed on the brand new runway on Friday.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said the new edifice would be commissioned by President Buhari in less than two weeks.

The airport, believed to be strategically located, has the potential of turning around the economic fortunes of Ebonyi and adjoining states.

As Ebonyians and Nigerians await the full commencement of activities at the new airport, the project is expected to enable citizens in the region to explore and exploit available human and material economic resources.