We’re Committed To Seamless Transition, Ganduje Replies NNPP

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition to the incoming government.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, the governor dismissed insinuations by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) that the outgoing administration is undermining the transition programme.

Garba stated that the main transition committee and the various sub-committees at the levels of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are working tirelessly towards preparing a handover note to the incoming administration.

He also explained that the inclusion of representation from the incoming government was based on the need to ensure transparency and openness in the process.

“The aim of the transition committee was to prepare a handing over from one government to another and not presenting or promoting any form of ideology,” Garba said.

He also called on certain “elements” of the incoming government to tread carefully, work for a smooth transition process, and avoid anything that could sabotage the process.

The commissioner further indicated that the outgoing government expects the issue of ideology and new programmes of the NNPP to wait for the new government to be inaugurated.

“We’re committed to a seamless transition and want to assure everyone that the main transition committee and the various sub-committees are working assiduously towards a smooth handing over of power,” Ganduje was quoted as saying.

Garba added that while the transition committee by the outgoing government prepares the final handover report, the committee by the incoming administration would eventually receive the report at the appropriate time.

He noted that since the outgoing government has all the relevant data and information at its disposal, which the transition committee is gathering, the incoming government needs the least representation in the committee, just as it obtains in other states where transition is between different political parties.