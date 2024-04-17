Ganduje’s Trial Stalled Over Inability To Serve Criminal Charges

The anticipated arraignment of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has been stalled due to the Kano State government’s inability to serve criminal charges against him.

Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Ganduje, his son, Umar Abdullahi Umar, and five others, were slated to face eight counts of charges including a $413,000 bribery allegation, and the diversion and misappropriation of funds amounting to N1.38bn.

In a courtroom session, Counsel to the Kano State government, Bar. Y. A. Adamu informed the court of their failure to serve the respondents personally, thereby halting the proceedings. Adamu attempted to move an exparte motion application, seeking to serve the respondents through substituted means, but Counsel to the 6th respondent, Bar. Nureini Jimoh, SAN, objected vehemently.

Jimoh challenged the prosecution to complete their due diligence, emphasising that there is no provision for service on criminal charges by exparte motion. He vowed to contest such a move at the Court of Appeal.

The presiding judge, Justice Na’abba, adjourned the matter till 29th April 2024 for further proceedings.

Reacting to the delay, a source close to the defence team, expressed frustration, stating, “This delay is unnecessary and only prolongs the legal process. We are eager to clear our names and move forward.”

Meanwhile, supporters of the defendants gathered outside the courtroom, expressing solidarity and confidence in the legal process.

One supporter remarked, “We believe in the innocence of our leaders, and we trust that justice will prevail.”