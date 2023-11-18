‘Miscarriage Of Justice’: Kano Gov Yusuf Rejects Sacking, Heads To Supreme Court

The Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, has rejected the appeal court judgment affirming the verdict of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sacking him, vowing to challenge the decision at the Supreme Court.

The governor, who spoke in a broadcast, described the appeal court judgment as a miscarriage of justice.

However, he urged the people of Kano State to remain calm and law-abiding as his team of lawyers prepared to reclaim what he described as his mandate at the Supreme Court.

Watch the full video below: