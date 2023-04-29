Kidnapped NPC Commissioner Freed After Five Days

The abducted Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) for Bayelsa State, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, has been released.

She was kidnapped Sunday evening along with her maid and driver at Ogbakiri junction on the East-West Road.

While details surrounding her release are still sketchy, our correspondent gathered she was released after spending five days in the kidnappers den.

Confirming the release, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said, “Yes, she was released on Friday along with her driver and maid, and they have been reunited with their families.”

Iringe-Koko however declined to confirm whether or not any ransom was paid to secure Mrs Izonfuo’s release, adding, “We’re still investigating with a view to apprehending the kidnappers.”

Izonfuo was kidnapped around Ogbakiri in Emohua LGA of Rivers State on her way back from Bayelsa where she had gone on a trip.