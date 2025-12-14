VIDEO: Diri Orders Autopsy To Reveal Cause Of Deputy Governor’s Death

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed that an autopsy be carried out to reveal the cause of the death of the state’s deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Ewhrudjakpo died on Thursday after collapsing in his office. The late deputy governor was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Speaking at the Government House in Yenagoa while receiving former President Goodluck Jonathan, the governor warned that the deputy governor’s death should not be politicised.

Diri condemned “a lot of nonsense going on on social media” surrounding the passing of Ewhrudjakpo.

“I have directed that an autopsy be done to reveal the cause of his death. There is a lot of nonsense going on social media,” the governor said.

“I want to make an appeal. I have seen people politicise his death. In Ijaw land, there is no enmity in death. Let nobody politicise the death of our dearly beloved deputy governor. If anyone loves him, this is the time to show it.

“If anybody is issuing any statement to eulogise him, please end at that and mourn him because the state is in a mourning mood. That is why we have declared three working days of mourning, and we expect everyone in the state to do what the former president has done today.

“Let us love one another to the point of death because all of us will answer this call one day.”

In his remarks, Jonathan described the late Ewhrudjakpo as someone he will never forget, adding that the late deputy governor worked harder in the role than him when he was the deputy governor of the state.

The former president described Ewhrudjakpo as humble, hardworking, and widely respected, adding that his work ethic was a lesson for public office holders.

“I was also a deputy governor, but he worked harder than me. He hardly appeared to rest. This is a lesson for all of us to find time to rest. We pray that this state does not experience this kind of incident again. We ask God to cushion the impact of this loss on the state, especially on the immediate family,” he said.

Governor Diri and former President Jonathan later visited the wife of the late deputy governor, Barrister Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, at their residence within the Government House.