Bayelsa Govt Confirms Dep Gov’s Death, Declares Three Days Mourning

Bayelsa State Government on Friday confirmed the death of Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and declared a three-day state mourning in his honour.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the government described Ewhrudjakpo’s death as one that came with “deep regret and profound shock”.

“The Bayelsa State Government announces with deep regret and profound shock the sudden passing of the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Ph.D, on Thursday, 11th December 2025, at the age of 60.

“The Deputy Governor was active and carrying out official duties earlier in the day. He collapsed while proceeding to a scheduled meeting within his office and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was later confirmed dead,” the statement read.

Governor Douye Diri subsequently declared a three-day state mourning, effective from Friday. He directed that all flags be flown at half-mast.

“Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, has declared a State Mourning for 3 working days in honour of the late Deputy Governor beginning from today, Friday, December 12, 2025. All flags are to fly at half-mast. His demise is not just painful; it is a great loss to the Government and people of Bayelsa State and the nation,” the government said.

Diri extended condolences to the deputy governor’s wife, Beatrice, their children, the Ewhrudjakpo family, Ofoni Federated Community, Henry Seriake Dickson, and the citizens of the state.

He prayed for God’s comfort and strength “for the family and the entire State”.

‘Hero Of Political Integrity’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Thursday night confirmed Ewhrudjakpo’s death following widespread anxiety after reports that he had collapsed in his office.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee described the news as “shocking”.

“This devastating news has left the National Working Committee and indeed the entire membership of our great party, especially our faithful members in Bayelsa State, in profound grief,” it said.

The party described him as “a principled and consistent politician,” adding that, “He was a person of conviction, not convenience; a leader whose life was anchored on belief, integrity and strength of character.”

The PDP offered condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State and prayed for his soul’s peaceful rest.

Life, Political Career

Ewhrudjakpo served as deputy under Governor Douye Diri from 2020 until his death.

He was first selected as running mate in the 2019 Bayelsa governorship election and was re-elected alongside Diri in 2023.

His death comes amid political tensions in the state.

The deputy governor had recently approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to restrain the Bayelsa State House of Assembly from pursuing an impeachment move against him for remaining in the PDP after Governor Diri defected to the APC in October.

Governor Diri had stated that he would not compel his deputy to join the ruling party.

Born on September 5, 1965, Ewhrudjakpo was a lawyer and accomplished public servant.

He previously served as Senator for Bayelsa West (2019–2020) and as Bayelsa State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, where he oversaw key projects including the Bayelsa International Airport.

An academic achiever, he held a Diploma in Community Health, a B.Sc. in Secretarial Administration, an MBA, an LL.B., and a PhD in Human Rights and Labour Law.