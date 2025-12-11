PDP Confirms Death Of Bayelsa Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Oboraw-Harievwo Ewhrudjakpo on Thursday.

Anxiety had mounted earlier in the day over the deputy governor’s health after reports emerged that he had collapsed.

Confirming his passing in a statement on Thursday night, the Tanimu Turaki-led PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong, described the news as shocking.

The Bayelsa State government is yet to issue an official statement regarding the deputy governor’s death.

READ ALSO: [Alleged Impeachment Plot] Bayelsa Deputy Gov Sues State Assembly, IGP, Others

In its statement, the party described Ewhrudjakpo as a trusted and faithful party member, noting that his death has left the entire PDP membership, particularly the faithful in Bayelsa State, in profound grief.

The PDP prayed that God grants his soul eternal rest and extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State over this painful and irreparable loss.

The PDP statement reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received with deep shock the news of the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and a trusted, faithful party man, His Excellency Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, who reportedly collapsed and died earlier today.

“This devastating news has left the National Working Committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and indeed the entire membership of our great party, especially our faithful members in Bayelsa State, in profound grief.

“While alive, Senator Ewhrudjakpo was an honest and consistent politician who believed in and practiced politics with principle. He was a person of conviction, not convenience; a leader whose life was anchored on belief, integrity, and strength of character. He held firmly to these virtues until his final moments.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of this hero of political integrity, and we pray that God grants his soul eternal rest.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State on this painful and irreparable loss.”

Ewhrudjakpo served as Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State under Governor Douye Diri from 2020 until his death.

He was first selected as Douye Diri’s running mate in the November 2019 Bayelsa State governorship election and was retained in the position when the duo were reelected in 2023.

Prior to his sudden death, the deputy governor was absent during Governor Diri’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in October.

Following his defection, Governor Diri stated that he would not compel Ewhrudjakpo to join the ruling party, emphasizing that he would continue to engage his deputy to achieve positive outcomes.

Meanwhile, Ewhrudjakpo had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, seeking to restrain the Bayelsa State House of Assembly from pursuing a plot to impeach him for remaining in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).