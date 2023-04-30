Odeomu Accident: Governor Adeleke Condoles Victim’s Family

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday commiserated with friends and families of the victims of a road accident in Odeomu, Osun State.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor expressed his shock over the incident, describing it as a sad and unfortunate occurrence.

He prayed that God grants the deceased eternal rest and grant the family fortitude to bear the loss adding that it is a loss not only for their families but for Osun state as a whole.

“I commiserate with friends and families of victims of the Odeomu road accident which took several lives.

“It is a very shocking incident that is very sad and at the same time very unfortunate. This is not a loss for the family alone but indeed a loss for Osun State,” Governor Adeleke said.

On Saturday, 16 persons were burnt to death and others wounded in an auto crash in the Odeomu area of Osun State.

The fatal accident happened opposite Mat Oil and involved a white commercial Mazda Bus with registration number APP834XT and a white Lexus Jeep bearing registration number LSR304HW.

The victims of the Saturday incident include 11 adults and five children. Only one person was identified and taken away by the family while four others sustained injuries.

The burnt bodies have been evacuated and deposited at the morgue of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, Osun State by the FRSC rescue team in collaboration with officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Odeomu Division.