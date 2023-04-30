Transmission Company To Reconnect Three Discos On May 1

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says effective May 1, it will reconnect three Distribution Companies (Discos) earlier disconnected from the National Grid due to non-compliance with market rules.

According to a statement by TCN Market Operator, Dr. E. A Eje, said the suspended and disconnected Discos will be reconnected to the National Grid at the instance of the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

“All Market defaulters should comply with the provisions of the Market Rules with respect to payment of their outstanding invoices, posting of adequate Bank Guarantees (BG), and forwarding of their active Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) as the case may be, to the Market Operator/TCN,” the statement partly read.

“It should be noted that other defaulters who are yet to be Suspended/ Disconnected should cure their defaults within this sixty (60) days. At the expiration of this grace period, the Market Operator will resume sanctions in line with the Market Rules.

“The MO/TCN is hereby urging the erring Discos to seize this opportunity to fix their defaults as we applaud the intervention of the Honorable Minister of Power.”