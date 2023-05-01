Okonkwo Cites LP Constitution, Disowns Apapa, Others As ‘Factional’ Leaders

Spokesperson for the 2023 Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC) Kenneth Okonkwo has spoken out over Lamidi Apapa’s status as an acting National Chairman of the party.

The LP has been engulfed in a leadership crisis since an High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on April 5 stopped the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure; National Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim; and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Apapa, then-Deputy National Chairman, South, went on to assume the position of national chairman in an acting capacity, a situation that has led to accusations of duplicity.

Asked to respond to the arguments of seemingly conflicting court judgements on the party’s leadership, Okonkwo said the parallel leadership should not be seen as legitimate.

During a live appearance on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s primetime programme, Politics Today, the campaign spokesman described Apapa and his loyalists as “politicians of convenience” and “fortune”, rather than of “conviction” and “fortitude”.

He further argued that one should “not ever call them a faction” of the party.

“There is no crisis in Labour Party and I refer you to the Labour Party constitution,” he said.

“Article 13(1)(b)(iv) says it is only the national convention that can elect or remove the national officers. And then Article 13(2)(b)(xvi) and (xvii) says it is only the NEC that can replace the vacancy in any national office and that it is only the NEC that can discipline any national officer.

“So, please, these people you’re calling that they are a faction of Labour Party, who brought them in as national officers of Labour party? They are not in any way any Labour Party national officers.”