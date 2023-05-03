U-17 AFCON : Golden Eaglets Suffer Defeat To Morocco

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets suffered a lone-goal defeat at the hands of their North African contingents, Morocco at the ongoing U-17 African Championship in Algeria.

In spite of a dominant show in the first half of the game, the Golden Eaglets conceded an own goal in the second minute courtesy of Tochukwu Ogboji to the Atlas Cubs the happier side with maximum points in the game.

The Moroccans were strong in defence and were unfazed by the lethargic press from Nigeria/

The Golden Eaglets will hope to put the defeat aside as they face South Africa in their last group game on Saturday.