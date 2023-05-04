WAEC Announces Date For 2023 Exams

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been slated for May 8 through June 23.

This was announced on Thursday by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, at a pre-examination briefing in Lagos.

Areghan said 1,621,853 candidates across 20,851 government and private schools registered for the examination.

“I am delighted to inform you that the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2023 will take place between Monday, the 8th of May, and Friday, the 23rd of June, 2023 in Nigeria, spanning a period of seven (07) weeks,” he said.

“For the second time in succession, we have successfully reverted to May/June period for the conduct of the examination. This is remarkable. The significance of this landmark is that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the various member States, with the exception of Ghana, have now again found common ground in respect of their academic calendars.

“This shows a massive recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our sincere gratitude goes to the Honourable Minister of Education and his Ministry for this memorable achievement, and to the Registrar to Council for his untiring efforts.”

According to Areghan, candidates would be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers.

He added that about 30,000 practicing senior secondary school teachers, nominated by the various State Ministries of Education, would be participating in the examination as supervisors.

Teachers in all the schools presenting candidates for the examination would serve as invigilators in their respective schools. While supervisors and invigilators for derecognized schools would be solely appointed, from outside the schools, by the State Ministries of Education concerned.