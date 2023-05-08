APC NWC Nominates Akpabio For Senate President, Tajudeen For Speaker

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Monday, the zoning arrangement reported to the NWC is as follows: Senate President – South-South Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano).

Others are the Speaker of the House of Representatives (North-West) – Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna), Deputy Speaker South East-Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia).

The announcement of the zoning arrangement according to Morka, followed a meeting on Monday by the NWC to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, and other stakeholders on the zoning arrangement for the 10th National Assembly.

He said the NWC called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to assure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the party nationwide.

The party urged its leaders, members, and all Nigerians to continue to work for the peace and progress of the country during and beyond the current period of leadership transition.

Meanwhile, the South-East Senate caucus has advised the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be conscious of the grave implications of zoning and endorsing a candidate for the position of Senate President from the South-South without any regard for the South-East as such move will no doubt serve as a recipe for injustice which will culminate to restiveness.

The advise was contained in a communique by the caucus after a meeting in Abuja.

Reading the communique to journalists after the meeting, Senator Ifeanyi Uba said the lawmakers are imploring the President-elect to be sensitive to the times in Nigeria and ensure the country continues to thrive on the part of equity, unity and fairness.

Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu and first time Senator-elect, Dave Umahi are the top candidates from the South-East for the position of the Senate President.

For the speakership, other top APC lawmakers like Ado Doguwa from Kano State and Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau State are also gunning for the position.

Gagdi, a second-term federal lawmaker said to achieve his ambition, he is courting elected lawmakers from other parts of the country as well as other political parties.