Adeleke Dedicates Victory To God, Osun People

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to God and the people of the state.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck out an appeal by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging Adeleke’s victory in the July 16 2022 Osun governorship election.

He claimed there was overvoting. But a five-man panel of justices dismissed Oyetola’s appeal, saying it lacked merit, and upheld Adeleke’s win at the Appeal Court.

Minutes after the verdict, the Governor who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thanked the people for their support.

“I describe this victory as one dedicated to the Almighty God and the people of Osun,” he said. “They stood by me to let me know that they love me and I love them back.”

His party equally sent lauded the judgement, saying it affirms the PDP’s popularity among Nigerians.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the July 16, 2022, Osun State Gubernatorial Election. This victory is a confirmation of our Party's popularity in Nigeria and commitment to nation-building.

“This victory is a confirmation of our Party’s popularity in Nigeria and commitment to nation-building,” it tweeted. “Congratulations to him, the people of Osun State, and the entire PDP family.”

Congratulations my brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on your well-deserved victory at the supreme court which has laid to rest all matters arising from the last governorship election in the state. It is time for Osun people from all political parties and all ethnic groups to come together and support the governor to deliver on his mandate.

Congratulations to my dear brother and friend, Governor Ademola Adeleke, the people of Osun State and the People's Democratic Party on today's Supreme Court decision!

Some governors under the PDP also sent in their congratulatory messages, hailing the Supreme Court for the decision.