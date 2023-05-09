Tinubu Asks Tribunal To Dismiss Petition Filed By Allied Peoples Movement

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has asked the election tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

At the pre-hearing session, the Allied People’s Movement informed the court that they have filed a pre-hearing information sheet TF 008, and had adopted the answers therein.

Counsel to Tinubu, Akin Olujimi told the tribunal, that their response contains a prayer seeking the tribunal to dismiss the petition over claims of tit lacking merit.

The presidential election petitions tribunal would adjourn pre-hearing till 11th May.

Chairman of the panel Justice Haruna Tsamani who adjourned the petition on Tuesday asked parties to draw out the issues for determination.

He also ordered that parties should consider the documents they are objecting to and the ones they are not.

All responses should be filed so they can be heard.

The respondents – Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima as well as Kabiru Masari told the court they have filed their various answers to the questions in the petition.

