Court Remands Three Suspected Smugglers In Ogun

Three suspected smugglers have been remanded in a correctional centre in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital for alleged forgery and smuggling.

The presiding judge, Demi Ajayi, gave the order in the suit filed by the Ikeja Zone “A” Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: 136 More Nigerians Fleeing Sudan Arrive in Abuja

The three accused persons – Ismail Shaibu Kolo, Jimoh Yakubu and Abdullahi Muazu – were arraigned on two separate counts of charge bordering forgery and conspiracy to commit wits by forging the NCS’ documents, particularly the Service’s “Exit Note” for the purpose of evading the necessary duties payable to the government.

Arraigning the accused before the court in suit number: FHC/AB/31C/’23, the prosecuting counsel and a Nigerian Customs Service Assistant Legal Adviser, Barrister Vivian Aigbadon told the court that the accused persons committed the offences between January and February 2023 around Owode Idi iroko road, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to Aigbadon, the three accused persons conspired to forge Nigeria Customs Service documents Exit Note declaration form.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the arraignment, the prosecuting counsel noted that the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under Section 1 (2) (C) of Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17 Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The court, however, ordered that the three accused persons be remanded at the Correctional Center within its jurisdiction till next week Tuesday the 16th of May, 2023.